HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Thornburg, Jr., 93, of Hermitage, formerly of Langloth, P ennsylvania, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Thornburg was born February 19, 1929, in Erie Mine, P ennsylvania, a son of the late Robert “Lee” and Mary (Gariglio) Thornburg, Sr.

He attended Burgettstown, P ennsylvania High School.

A lifelong truck driver, he was employed by the former Chemical Leaman Tank Lines and retired from Tri-State Oil, Paris, P ennsylvania.

Bob was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. Previously, he was a member of Our Lady of Lords, Burgettstown.

An outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting activities.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, the former Lucille Crocco, whom he married on August 7, 1948; a son, Robert L. Thornburg, III and his wife Patricia, Hermitage; four grandchildren, Michele, Leslie, James and Daniel; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Coffman, Weirton, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son, James Thornburg.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, June 23, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 12 Noon, Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.