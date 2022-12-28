SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kroko, 90, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

