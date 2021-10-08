Robert Joseph Moro, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – “The world stopped for one brief moment: Robert stepped off and into his next project.”



Robert Joseph Moro, AIA Member Emeritus, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Mr. Moro was born March 25, 1944, in Sharon, a son of Joseph and Anna Lazor Moro. He was born and raised in Sharon and later moved to Pittsburgh. Robert was formerly a longtime resident of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania and was residing in Hermitage at the time of his passing.

Robert, a notable Pittsburgh architect, graduated from Carnegie Mellon University. Additionally, he studied pre-engineering at Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and throughout his career engaged in summer studies at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

After having worked for the Urban Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, Robert built his career as Director of Design at the architectural firm, IKM, Inc. During his 30-year tenure, Robert developed and designed many landmark buildings and healthcare facilities, most notably, The Hillman Cancer Center in Shadyside.

Robert then moved to the architectural firm Burt, Hill, Kosar and Rittlemann Associates for several years and acted as a consultant for DLA+ Architecture and Interior Design. Robert and his wife, Mary, created a small design firm – Moro Design Group, during retirement.

Robert and Mary enjoyed traveling and attending cultural events and activities, particularly the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performances, PHIPPS Conservatory and Carnegie Museum of Art. After moving to Hermitage, Robert and Mary became season ticket holders to the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra and enjoyed visiting The Butler Institute of American Art.

Robert was a designer and creator of wooden hand-sculpted works of art. He loved nature, especially birds. Birds inspired many of his art sculptures depicting birds in flight, sitting by a pond, or posed in a pile of leaves. Many of these pieces grace the homes of his family members and friends.

While Robert was well-known in the architectural and design community of Pittsburgh, he lived a quiet life.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Salamon-Moro; his twin sons, James Moro, Bellingham, Washington and Jon Moro, Boulder, Colorado; his stepdaughter, Danielle Pierce (Brett), Los Angeles, who lovingly referred to him as “PD” (Pretend Dad). He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Anne Novak (Joe) and Suzette Moro and dear family friend and “brother”, Jerry Mendillo. Robert also leaves many dear and loving family members, nieces, nephews, a great-niece and three great-nephews, as well as many many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W State Street, Sharon, with Rector Adam Trambley, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Sharon.

“I carry your heart with me, I carry it in my heart, I am never without it anywhere I go, you go my dear, and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling.” – e.e. cummings

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.