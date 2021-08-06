Robert J. Nicastro, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Nicastro, 76, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly due to Covid-19, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Bob was born November 21, 1944, in The Bronx, New York City, New York, a son of the late Pasquale and late Marie (Muciaccia) Nicastro.

He was a 1962 graduate of Sharon High School.

Bob’s career highlights included working with his father at Federal Wholesale in Hubbard, Ohio. He retired in 2003, as an account representative for Panasonic, with nearly 20 years of service.

Being born in New York City, inspired his love for the area. He made countless trips to enjoy the culture and exciting atmosphere and admire its beauty. Many of his trips he drove both ways in the same day. Not only did he enjoy traveling to New York, he and his wife spent many weeks each year vacationing. Bob also liked performing in many bands, restoring old sports cars, riding motorcycles and boating. He was passionate about spending quality time with family and friends and will be remembered by many for his patriotism.

He is survived by his wife, Martha “Marti” (Matters), whom he married July 14, 2003; a daughter, Tina Rispinto of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sons, Robert J. Nicastro of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Ryan J. Nicastro and his wife, Carrie, of Plain City, Ohio; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Jane Cononico and her husband, Daniel, of Largo, Florida and a brother, Ronald J. Nicastro, of Vienna, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son, Raymond J. Nicastro.

Out of respect for Bob’s wishes, there will be no memorial services or calling hours.

In lieu, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.