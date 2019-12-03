Robert J. Navolio, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Navolio, Jr., 52, of Ford City, Pennsylvania, formerly of Ellwood City and New Castle, passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 29, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Navolio was born December 28, 1966, in New Castle, a son of Robert and Janet (Quinn) Navolio, Sr. and later graduated from Natrona Heights Highlands High School in 1985.

Bob was most recently employed as a security guard in Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

He previously worked as a plater at Leading Tech in Leechburg, Pennsylvania and as a window maker for PDC in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.

Bob had a lifelong appreciation for classic cars and loved spending time with his family and faithful dogs.

He is survived by his partner, Lucinda Peters, with whom he made his home in Ford City; two daughters, Katie Harrilla of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania and Nicole Navolio (Jeffrey Flagg) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his father, Robert Navolio, Sr. of Washington, Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Shannon Peters of Cumming, Georgia; a stepson, Bradley Peters of Ford City, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Jodi Navolio of New Castle and Lisa Flaus (Matthew) of Washington, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jason Navolio (Sonia) of Rochester, New York and five grandchildren, Steven, Rebecca, Faith, Ragen and Carson.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Biddle and his stepmother, Diane Navolio.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of service, Wednesday, December 4, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held at Noon, in the funeral home, with Rev. Victor J. Molka, officiating on Wednesday, December 4.

Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.