Robert J. “Bobby” Bellas, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Bellas, 63, of Sharon passed away Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born December 16, 1956, in Sharon, a son of the late Michael and Anne (Fekech) Bellas.

A lifelong area resident, Bobby was a former member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

Bobby enjoyed watching baseball, particularly the Pittsburgh Pirates, and listening to all genres of music. He loved family gatherings, especially during Christmas. Bobby had the ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face, even on their most difficult days. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by two sisters, Marlene Bellas, Sharon and Elizabeth Bellas, Brookfield; three brothers, Michael Bellas, Brookfield; William Bellas, Fowler, Ohio and Ronald Bellas, Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Bellas.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and officiated by Rev. Gary Nelson, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.