Robert J. “Bob” Keryan, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Keryan, 84, of Sharon passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 22, 2019, in O’Brien Memorial Home, Masury, Ohio.

Mr. Keryan was born October 2, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Gerda) Keryan. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1953.

Bob honorably served in the U.S. Army as the Korean Conflict was coming to a close.

He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, Sharon, where he worked as a mail carrier for 31 years.

Bob was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Anthony Church, Sharon.

He enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, collecting records and books, and spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by a brother, Thomas (Patricia) Keryan, Sharon; three nephews, Patrick (Laurie) Keryan, North Carolina; Kevin (Brenda) Keryan, Sharon and Gary Keryan, also Sharon; two great nieces, Bella and Kayla Keryan and a great nephew, Kaden Keryan.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a nephew, Thomas Keryan, Jr.

Per Bob’s request, all services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Hermitage.