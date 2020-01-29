Robert H. Pinch, II, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Pinch, II, 51, of Transfer, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Robert was born August 24, 1968, in Farrell, a son of Robert Pinch Sr. and Margaret (Walters) Pinch.

He was a 1987 graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school he was employed by the Herald newspaper, Sharon.

Robert was a member of the Shenango Valley Baptist Church, Hermitage.

He is survived by a son, Justin Pinch, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; his father, Robert Pinch, Sr., of Sharon; maternal grandmother, Barbara Walters, of Transfer; a brother, David Pinch. of Transfer; a niece, Kayla Pinch; two nephews, Troy Pinch and his wife Tabitha and Geof Pinch; two great nieces, Carolann and Madeline and a great nephew, Alec.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother; his maternal grandfather, Jay Walters and his paternal grandparents, Herby Pinch and his wife Dorothy and Mary Bee.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

There are no services.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.