NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Forrest Raub, Sr., 96 of New Castle passed away Monday evening, June 19, 2023, in Quality of Life Services.

Mr. Raub was born May 24, 1927, in New Castle, a son of the late Forrest Wilson Raub and Thelma (Louden) Raub.

He was a lifelong area resident and honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. While in the Navy, he was stationed in New London, Connecticut and served with the submarine division.

A lifelong truck driver, Robert drove for Ambrosia Trucking in New Castle for 48 years.

Robert was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church in New Castle.

He enjoyed woodworking and square dancing and was a member of the Paws and Taws Square Dance Club.

His wife of 64 years, Marge (Chandler) Raub, whom he married on March 20, 1948, preceded him in death on April 15, 2012.

Robert is survived by two sons, Robert F. Raub, Jr. (Karen) of Union Township and Darrell Raub (Susan) of Edinburg; a daughter, Peggy Symons (Allen) of Union Township; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Madelyn Swanson.

In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by an infant son, Ronnie Joe Raub and a sister, June Vickroy.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.