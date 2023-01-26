HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Jones, 89, of Hermitage passed away late Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Jones was born August 8, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late Leon and Mary (McCullough) Jones, and graduated from Sharon High School in 1951.

A Korean Era veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army.

Robert retired from the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp, where he worked on the test floor for 20 years. He was previously employed by SawHill Tubular also in Sharon.

Robert was of the Catholic faith.

A local tennis professional, he played and offered lessons throughout the Shenango Valley and eastern Ohio, notably at Buhl Park in Sharon and Avalon Country Club in Warren, Ohio. Robert was quite the “history buff” and enjoyed watching television.

His wife, Barbara (Biganaisse) Jones, preceded him in death August 24, 2022.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Melissa Jones, Monroeville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Jeffrey Jones (Marci), Salem, Ohio, and Timothy Jones, Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania; a sister, Phyllis Bestwick, Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Todd Jones (Samantha), Kristen Means (David), Devin Jones (Allison Bauer), Lynda Jones and Kelly Jones; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Poltar, Mildred Wilson, and Margaret Murcko; and two brothers, Trevor and Charles Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. .

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.