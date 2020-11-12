Robert F. Hricik, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Hricik, 79, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Hricik was born February 10, 1941, in Sharon, a son of the late Frank and Marie (Zentz) Hricik.

He was a 1959 graduate of Hickory High School and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Youngstown State University.

Following college, Robert began an apprentice program, where he became a journeyman electrician. He worked many years and retired out of the IBEW Local 712, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Robert always put his family first and made sure to help anyone who needed a hand. He also loved going to auctions and buying collectables.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dorothy Heiges, whom he married June 17, 1967; three children, Frank Hricik and his wife Erin, of Sharon, Connie Hricik and Roberta Blodgett, both of Sharpsville; four grandchildren, Ian (Natalie) Hricik, Erika (Jonathan) Kinkead, and Dashae and Christian Blodgett; and three great grandchildren, Dorothy and Maura Kinkead and Cecilia Hricik. He is also survived by a sister, Joan Coyle, of Delray Beach, Florida; a brother, Raymond Hricik and his wife Mary Lou, of Sharon; and an aunt, Margaret Bonan, Palm Beach, Florida.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, at www.LLS.org.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Robert F. Hricik, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.