Robert E. Palladino, Butler, PA

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Palladino, 89, of Butler, Pennsylvania, formerly of New Castle, passed away surrounded by his family Friday, November 13, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Palladino was born June 13, 1931 in New Castle, a son of Bernardo and Stella (Rich) Palladino.

He graduated from New Castle High Schoo, and later completed an associate’s degree at Youngstown (Ohio) State University.

A proud veteran, Bob honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952.

In 1991, he retired from the Pennsylvania State Police as Captain of Troop D in Butler, Pennsylvania, following 35 years of service. Bob remained a dedicated advocate of the PSP throughout his life.

An avid reader and bridge player, Bob was a true friend to the many lives he touched throughout the course of his life and loved socializing with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Barbara Ann Caiazza, whom he married June 21, 1958.

Also surviving are a daughter, Barbara J. Palladino; two sons, Bill Palladino of Reston, Virginia and Mark Palladino of Butler, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Anthony Palladino of San Mateo, California and Barry Palladino of New Castle.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment will be at St. Vitus Cemetery, Shenango Township.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory ,Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.