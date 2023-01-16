WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Dorus, 60, of West Middlesex passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Dorus was born October 7, 1962, in Sharon, a son of the late Marie Russo and he attended West Middlesex High School.

Robert enjoyed yardwork, fishing, riding his bike, drinking coffee and watching TV. Above all he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his companion of over 35 years, Mary Brown of Mercer; a son, Brandon Elerby (Angelica) of Sharpsville; a sister, Lisa Dorus of West Middlesex; two brothers, Justin and Johnny Dorus; eight grandchildren, Genevieve Pietrantonio, Siaura Jennings, Scarlette and Isabella Monzon, Alando Jennings and Ivori, Alexis and Brendan Elerby; an uncle, Gary Corll (Janet) and a cousin, Gina Dorus.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Georgette Dorus; grandparents, Carrie and Leo Germadnik and Josephine and John Dorus and an uncle, Rudy Germadnik.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Per Roberts wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

