Robert Donald “Bob” Anderson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Donald “Bob” Anderson, 85, of Sharon, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Care Center, New Castle.

Mr. Anderson was born December 21, 1935, in Sharon, a son of the late Robert V. and Eunice Helen (Baker) Anderson.

He was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School and earned an associate degree in mechanical engineering from the former Chicago Technical College.

He also honorably served in the US Army, where he served in the engineering battalion, rebuilding bridges following WWII.

He was employed as a mechanical engineer at the former Fessler Machine Co., Sharon.

A colorful man, Bob had many talents. He had a private pilot license and was in the Civil Air Patrol. He was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for always catching the biggest fish that no one ever saw.

Bob had a heart of gold and loved everyone he ever met. He was known for his great storytelling ability and his deep love for his family.

His wife, the former Barbara Ann Ehrhart, whom he married July 14, 1956, passed away March 30, 2016.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Leyde and Tamara (Joel) Kitch, all of Sharon; two sons, Robert Anderson, of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands and Scott (Emma) Anderson, North Carolina; fourteen grandchildren, David (Nikki) Leyde, Patrick (Brittney) Leyde, Erin (Joseph) Hassan, Grace (Wes) Anderson, Ellen (Derek) Mechling, Zachery (Chloe) Anderson, Hannah (Cody) Anderson, Joshua (Harlee) Anderson, Madison Anderson, Josephine and Alex Compeau, Ian (Rachel) Cione, Nathan Cione and Ava Kitch; and seven great grandchildren, Emily, Jenna and Maggie Leyde; Joey and Sammy Hassan; Maddie Morosky and Theodore Mechling. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Werner and her significant other Bert Shaw, of Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Louvetta Reda.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday August 7, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com