Robert Dale Brown, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Dale Brown, 82, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Brown was born August 26, 1938, in Sharon, a son of John Dale and Elizabeth Ann (Farnicorn) Brown.

He attended St. Joseph Parochial Grade School in Sharon and later graduated from Sharon High School in 1956.

A proud veteran, Bob served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Missile Center, Point Mugu, California.

He retired from PennTecQ, Inc., Reynolds, where he worked as an electrician. Bob previously worked in the same capacity at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for over 28 years.

He was a member of the B.P.O.E. Elks, the Sharon V.F.W. and the Sons of Italy, all in Sharon.

He enjoyed being outdoors playing golf and hunting. Bob loved spending time at his hunting camp in Four Corners, Pennsylvania (Elk County) and hunting with friends and family near Kane, Pennsylvania (McKean County). Bob was full of life and lived a full life pursuing interests in travel, navigating, motorcycles, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, boating, socializing and more. He knew what he wanted out of life and often got just what he wanted.

He is survived by three nephews, Thomas Kocis and his wife, Jane, of Colleyville, Texas and their son, Brent, Boston, Massachusetts; Kenneth Kocis and partner, Steven Bright, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Gary Kocis and his wife, Rose and their children, Erin, Matthew and Julia, all of Vienna, Virginia.

In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Betty L. (Brown) Kocis.

There will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, in America’s Cemetery, 2619 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

In keeping with CDC protocols, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

