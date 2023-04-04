BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Maskrey, 90, of Brookfield Township passed away early Monday afternoon, April 3, 2023, in Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home.

Mr. Maskrey was born May 10, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late Dewey Clinton and Frances (Martin) Maskrey, and graduated from the former Hartford (Ohio) High School in 1950.

A proud veteran, Robert served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in August of 1954.

For 42 years, Robert was employed by the Peter J. Schmidt Company, formerly Golden Dawn Foods. He worked as a truck driver for the first 21 years and then worked as a forklift operator in the warehouse for the following 21 years, retiring in 1992. Robert also owned his own business, The Tool Shed, which he operated out of his home in Brookfield for 35 years.

An extremely hard worker, Robert also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His beloved wife of 64 years, Edna Mae (Hogue) Maskrey, whom he married February 9, 1952, in Covenant Presbyterian Church of Sharon, passed away December 6, 2016.

He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Manners (Terry), and a son, Robert A. Maskrey (Cheryl), all of Masury, Ohio; six grandchildren, Bob Manners, Tom Manners (Shelley), Shelia Maskrey, Stacy Dohallow (Joe), Sherry Tierney (Shawn), and Kimberly Loveless (John); nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Also surviving is a brother, Dean C. Maskrey, Mercer.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Myers; a brother, Arthur Maskrey; and three sisters, Rose Lark, Nancy Mann, and Delora Greenlee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, April 7, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 12 Noon, in the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Linamen, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland AL, and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Interment: Brookfield Township Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.