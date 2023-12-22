HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Hogue, 82, of Hermitage, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Hogue was born on July 6, 1941, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clarence and Darley (Newton) Hogue.

He graduated from Sharon High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, completing a tour in Korea.

At age 18, Robert began working at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant. Besides leaving to serve in the Army, he remained with the company and retired upon its closure. Later, he was employed for many years as a custodian for the Hermitage School District.

Robert found great joy in socializing and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5286, Farrell, where he was actively serving as a board member. He was also a member of the Shenango Valley Sons of Italy, Lodge 875, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 103, both in Sharon.

An avid baseball fan, he took pride in coaching the local youth in American Legion Baseball.

Robert was always passionate about meticulously caring for his yard. In his younger years, he also enjoyed hunting.

His wife, the former Bonnie J. Gerber, whom he married on September 19, 1959, passed away on February 1, 2001.

He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Stott and her husband Michael and Tiffany Allen and her husband Dwayne, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Brandon Stott and his wife Kaitlyn, Cameron Stott and his wife Mallory, and Zoey and Gabriel Allen and two great-grandchildren, Blakely and Beau Stott.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Glaser and a brother, William Hogue.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday (12/28/2023) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with military honors rendered by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Entombment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air December 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.