Robert D. Bracken, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Bracken, 48, formerly of New Castle, went home to be with the Lord September 16, 2019, after fighting a two-year illness.

He was born March 18, 1971, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

28 years ago, Rob met the love of his life, Cindy. Together they shared a loving family with their daughter, Crystal.

Professionally, Rob worked as a memorialist engraving and providing headstones, as well as providing interment and disinterment services for many cemeteries in the area. His passion in life was serving the families that came his way and he maintained a great working relationship with the funeral industry throughout the tri-state area. Rob took great pride in his work and was one of the very best.

He is survived by his wife, the former Cindy Parish, of New Middletown, Ohio; a daughter, Crystal (Leacock) and her husband Kevin Stanton, and their daughters, Harper and Hazel; his mother and step-father, Marlene and William Neugebauer, Sr.; a brother, Eric Bracken, Sr. and his fiancé, Karen Guckett; three sisters, Laura (David) Wingard; Marlene (Mike) Kohler; and Barbara Bracken; a step-brother, William (Wendy) Neugebauer, Jr.; a step-sister, Robin Neugebauer; sisters-in-law, Diane Mikelonis and Glenda (Dan) Edmonds and brother-in-law, Ray McCluskey, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents; a brother-in-law, Joseph Mikelonis; a sister-in-law, Rhonda McCluskey; and mother and father-in-law, Glen and Doris Parish.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice House for the exceptional care and kindness; and that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, OH 44514.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, September 21, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m.Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. Jim Swanson, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.