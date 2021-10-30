Robert Campbell Patterson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Campbell Patterson, 93, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, October 28, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Patterson was born July 11, 1928, in Yatesboro, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Richard and Agnes (McLachlan) Patterson.

He was a 1946 graduate of the former Cowanshannock High School, Sagamore, Pennsylvania. Following graduation he enlisted for a three-year term in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.

Returning from his service, he worked a year as a coal miner, prior to leaving to play professional baseball. He played for the Elkin Blanketeers, Elkin, North Carolina, an affiliate of the former Washington Senators. His play was interrupted when he was an active reservist recalled to the Army. He was sent to Germany and while there, played ball on the European Army Team.

Upon his return, he married the former Maxine Dickey, his high school sweetheart on December 16, 1951. He was then employed by Wheatland Tube and played baseball for the Sharon Westinghouse team.

He attended Westminster College, New Wilmington, with the class of 1956. Later, Robert spent his working career in insurance sales and management, where he was employed by Allstate, Western and Southern, Nationwide, and concluded with a 26-year career with American General Insurance Company, New Castle.

Robert was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Marionville, Pennsylvania. He also had a passion for restoring and collecting Hudson cars. He belonged to the Western Reserve Chapter of the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club. As a sports fan, his favorite teams were the Pirates, Indians and Steelers.

Robert was active in his community and was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #7465, Grove City, PA; American Legion, Post#343, New Castle; Fraternal Order of Eagles; a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose; the Hermitage Historical Society and a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association.

He was also a member of the Free and Accepted Mason, Kedron Lodge, 389, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; the New Castle Consistory; Mercer County Shrine Club; the wheel patrol and Zem Zem Shriners, Erie, Pennsylvania. In the Shrine, he belonged to various units, including the Oriental Band, Legion of Honor, Hillbilly Club, Camel Herders and the Royal Order of Jesters.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years and their children, Amy Patterson, Hermitage, Melinda Ferguson and her husband, Todd of Harrisburg, North Carolina and Robert C. Patterson, Jr. and his wife, Trish of Graham, North carolina and four grandchildren, Daniel Ferguson of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Douglas (Rachael) Ferguson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Meghan (Kenny) Gaynor of Cincinnati, Ohio and John Patterson.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Dean Enselein and two brothers, Richard Lee Patterson and Gordon Patterson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, PO Box 125, Sharpsville, PA 16150 or Zem Zem Shriners Hospital, 2525 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Calling hours will be noon until the time of the service Monday, November 1, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Carlin, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Sharpsville, officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard and a Masonic Service to be provided by the Kedron Lodge.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

