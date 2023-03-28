NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Figuly, Sr., 96, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Figuly was born June 11, 1926, in New Castle, a son of the late William and Theresa (Kafer) Figuly.

A 1944 graduate of New Castle High School; he attended Bethany College (Virginia) and the University of Virginia before graduating from the University of Pittsburgh.

A WWII veteran, Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.

He owned and operated Figuly Meats in downtown New Castle for many decades and later worked alongside his sons at the family store until retiring in 2000.

Bob was a member of the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, New Castle.

He was a 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason.

He enjoyed bowling in several leagues throughout his life and was also an avid golfer, traveling south with friends to play during his retirement.

His beloved wife of 70 years, Bertha (Vallely) Figuly, whom he married January 13, 1951, preceded him in death August 11, 2021.

Bob is survived by two sons, Robert (Kathy) Figuly, Jr. and Thomas (Margaret) Figuly, all of Neshannock Township and seven grandchildren, Michelle (Edward) Lombardo, Robert Figuly III, Andrea Figuly, Alexander (Alexandra) Figuly, Brady (Samantha) Figuly, Christopher Figuly, Caitlyn Figuly.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred K. Figuly and infant William Figuly and two sisters, Wihelmina Kiefer and Theresa Welther.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.