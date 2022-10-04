HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Stigliano, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and family early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Stigliano was born February 8, 1959, in Sharon, the second of four children to William and Caroline (Dyll) Stigliano.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1977 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, where he was a standout catcher on the Varsity Baseball team and helped propel them to winning the District Championship.

On April 1, 1989, Bob married his best friend, Beth Stigliano, and was Grateful to be welcomed by her wonderful parents Tony and Betsy Gargano. Together they had a son, Tony Stigliano, and Bob passionately supported him in all of his endeavors, particularly baseball. For 14 years, Bob volunteered by coaching his son, Tony, and serving on the Hermitage Little League Board of Directors.

A self-employed business owner, Bob operated Stigliano Floor Coverings for more than 44 years, and for the majority of those years was assisted by his good friend, Dave Lean.

He was a founding member of the H.M.E.S., and consequently, also had a large impact in the development of the Kevin Flower Memorial Foundation.

In addition to his wife Beth, of Hermitage, Bob is survived by a Son, Anthony “Tony” Stigliano (Jade), and their beautiful four-month-old daughter, Tatum, all of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; a brother, William “Billy” Stigliano, Jr. (Sherrye), Sharon; two sisters, Amy Kraynak (Chris), Eureka, Montana, and Melissa Burns, Sharon; his father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Betsy Gargano, Hermitage; a sister-in-law, MaryAnn Stigliano, Sharpsville; three brothers-in-law, Marc Gargano (Mariellen), Hermitage, John Gargano (Carol), Sharon, and Brett Gargano (Terra), Ellicott City, MD. He adored all of his nieces and nephews, and held a special place for his Goddaughter, Laura.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his good friends, Kevin Flower and Billy Leonard.

The family would like to thank the owner and staff of Scheidemantle Motors in Hermitage for their kindness and generosity.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hermitage Little League, 5500 Virginia Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8,2022 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.