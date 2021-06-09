Robert “Bob” Reigh, Union Township, Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Reigh, 61, of Union Township passed away early Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born March 18, 1960, a son of Theresa Reigh. A lifelong area resident, he attended New Castle schools before graduating from the Lawrence Co Vo-Tech in 1978.

In 2020, Bob retired from D&G Mechanical, West Middlesex, where he had worked as a residential installer for many years. He previously worked in a similar capacity for Dan Jacob’s Heating and Cooling, New Castle.

With a lifelong passion for cars, pick-up trucks and racing, Bob enjoyed spending time in his garage working on those things with his son. He also loved spending time outdoors in his vegetable garden. Bob’s greatest joy in life was spending time with lifelong friends and family, especially his son and granddaughter.

Bob is survived by his son, Shawn Reigh, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; a step-daughter, Jessica Wrobleski, of New York and a granddaughter, Jasmine Wrobleski, of New Castle; his mother, Theresa Reigh, of New Castle; two sisters, Patricia (Steve) Ropchack and Marlene DeCristoforo, all of New Castle; three brothers, David (Dawn) Reigh and Daniel Reigh, all of Florida; and Kasey Reigh, of New Castle; many nieces and nephews and several lifelong friends.

Bob was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Diane Reigh and a brother-in-law, Alan DeCristoforo.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Matt Rupp, officiating.

Interment: Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Township.