Robert “Bob” Monteson, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Monteson, Sr., 95, of Hermitage passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, Friday morning, June 25, 2021. A brave and gentle soul, his courage to battle cancer, after being diagnosed at 94, was fueled by his passion for life and love for his family. Special thanks to the staff and nurses at UPMC Horizon Hospital for the excellent care that he received from them.

Mr. Monteson was born October 10, 1925, in Farrell, a son of the late Antonio and Carmela (Cantalice) Montesano.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School and enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps.

A proud World War II veteran, Bob served in the European Theatre of operation as an airborne radio operator and radio mechanic.

For 40 years, he was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric, Corp., where he worked as a blueprint machinist and in transformer assembly, retiring upon the plant’s closing in 1984.

Bob was a devout Catholic and a life-long member of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

He was also a member of VFW Post 5286, Farrell.

He was very proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed preparing and eating Italian cuisine. He enjoyed opera, classical music and spending time outdoors, hunting for mushrooms and preparing them and gardening, especially growing tomatoes and peppers.

Bob was a family man and loved spending time at his home and personally handling home improvements and renovations for the family to enjoy. He and his family raised several Doberman Pinschers and he was particularly fond of the most recent one, Greta.

His wife of 54 years, the love of his life, the former Margie L. Hardin, whom he married on February 14, 1959, preceded him in death on December 26, 2013.

He is survived by five children, Laura Monteson, with whom he made his home in Hermitage, Robert (Pamela) Monteson, Jr., Hermitage, Audrey (Roberto) Ordonez, Wheatland, Lisa (Jay) George, Sharon and Janice (Richard) Neider, Hermitage; a sister, Virginia Joseph, Hermitage; a brother-in-law, Henry (Lu) Hardin and a sister-in-law, Hazel Fitzgerald, both of Sharon; 11 grandchildren, Michael and Melissa Monteson, Gabrielle and April Ordonez, Natalie (Shawn) Croyle, Margo, Anthony and Christopher George and Nicole, Jennifer and Ricky Neider; three great-grandchildren, Ava Ordonez, Aiden Croyle, Genevieve Hooper and many nieces and nephews. Also, with his recent connection to relatives on his father’s side from Canada, a second cousin, Marianna Marmorato.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucille Gigliotti, Marie Anric-Williams, Margaret Cerroni and Yolanda Monteson; two brothers, Philip and Anthony “Hutch” Monteson and an infant sister, Lucy Monteson.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Farrell and West Middlesex VFW and Wheatland AL Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.