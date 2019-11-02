Robert B. Seltzer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Seltzer, 83, of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, November 1, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Seltzer was born August 12, 1936, a son of the late Edward J. and Dorothy M. (Scherer) Seltzer.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Union High School in 1954.

Robert married his beloved wife of 60 years, the former Shirley Gibson, on June 6, 1959 and she survives at home.

He retired from Penn Power, New Castle, following 38 years of employment.

Robert was a founding member of New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Hickory Township.

He was past master of Lodge of the Craft-Westminster, New Castle Consistory. Robert was also a member of the Castle Pistol Club, Chippewa Rifle Club and Mahoning Sportsman Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Bobbi Jo (James) Houk and Joan Seltzer, both of New Castle; a son, James (Terri) Seltzer of Cranberry, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Ryan Houk and Mary Taylor.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Nolder and Barbara Buckner.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Reverend Chris Curtis, officiating.

Interment will take place at Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

