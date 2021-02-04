Robert Andrew Murchek, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Andrew “Bob” Murchek, of Sharon, was welcomed home to Heaven, Monday afternoon, February 3, 2021, following several years of struggling with health issues.

Mr. Murchek was born November 30, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Andrew and Emma (Marinko) Murchek.

He was a 1967 graduate of Sharon High School.

He honorably and faithfully served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1969 – 1973.

Following his return home, Bob graduated Cum Laude from Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Secondary Education.

For 22 years, he was employed by the New Wilmington School District, where he worked in the maintenance department, until retiring in 1998 due to health concerns.

Uncle Bob, as he was known to his family, enjoyed hunting and spending fall weekends in his cabin. He raised several hunting beagles and cherished them all! He also had a passion for history and sharing stories about his military service in Vietnam.

Bob loved God and was an avid reader of the Bible. He always did his best to live out the lessons he learned in scripture.

He took very good care of his mother after his father’s passing. He loved his family deeply and was known for leaving bags of treats at their doorsteps.

Robert is survived by his nephews, Christopher (Holly) Bobby, Sharon and Erich (Roxanne) Bobby, S. Pymatuning Township; great-nieces, Cara and Lauren Bobby; great-nephews, Chase and Zachary Bobby and a brother-in-law, Carl Bobby, Farrell.

In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Murchek Bobby.

The family would like to thank all of the extended family who helped care for Bob by delivering food and love to his home regularly.

The family suggests donations be made to disabled veterans’ programs or the senior food packing program; c/o Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, all services will be held privately.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

