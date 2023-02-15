HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen “Bob” Guthrie of Hermitage died quietly at home on Monday, February 13, 2023, from health complications related to advanced Parkinson’s disease. It was his 81st birthday.

Mr. Guthrie was born February 13, 1942, in Sharon to Robert Ralph and Mary Elizabeth (Jones) Guthrie.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1960.

He married Teryl Ann Meenihan on August 14, 1965, and she survives at home in Hermitage.

Bob began a career in mechanical engineering as a draftsman at the former Greenville Steel Car Company. He retired in 2001 as the purchasing agent for Gormac Custom Manufacturing in North Lima, Ohio. He was a former president of the Youngstown District Purchasing Management Association.

Since 1969, Bob was a member of Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department in Hermitage, where he served as District Fire Chief from 1974 to 1980. He oversaw a major renovation of the station to accommodate a modern fire engine that remains in service. Bob achieved his Lifelong Membership in 1999 and served as treasurer for many years.

Bob was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Sharpsville, where he served as treasurer.

A gardener, he sold apples and apple cider from a home orchard. He enjoyed stamp collecting, fishing and researching his family genealogy, which he traced back to the early 1700s.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter, Lynda (Alan) Rea, and a grandson, Aidan Alan Rea, all of Portage, Michigan; two sisters, Judy Shaffer, Hermitage and Mary Ann Pepe, Scottsdale, Arizona; two brothers, Frank Guthrie, Hermitage and John Guthrie, Sharon; and many nieces and nephews.

A son, Robert Joseph Guthrie, died in 2013. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Knapp, and an infant sister, Louise.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church of Sharpsville; or the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department, 119 Superior St., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 in First Baptist Church of Sharpsville, 185 Union Ave., Sharpsville.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with the Rev. Wayne Sutton, officiating.

Interment: West Side Cemetery, South Pymatuning Township.