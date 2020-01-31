Robert Alan Welker, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Welker of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in his residence. He was 57.

Mr. Welker was born May 12, 1962, in Sharon, a son of the late Walter James Welker and Jean (Shollenberger) Welker. He was a lifelong area resident and a 1981 graduate of Sharon High School.

Rob was employed for many years at the Giant Eagle in Hermitage and later worked at Noise Solutions, Sharon and Right Pointe, Sharpsville.

He attended the First United Methodist Church, Sharon.

Rob enjoyed attending car cruises, woodworking and cooking.

He is survived by a sister, Cheryl Wilds and her husband Dale E., of Greenville and two aunts, Margie L. Shollenberger and Carol A. Shollenberger, both of Sharpsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon, PA 16146; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Buhl Chapel of Oakwood Cemetery, 600 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Doug Dyson, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.