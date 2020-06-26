Robert A. Palumbo, Sr., Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Palumbo, Sr., 74, of Pymatuning Township, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Palumbo was born September 15, 1945, in Sharon, a son of the late Frank and Lucy (Pruent) Palumbo.

He attended Farrell schools.

A skilled tradesman, Robert owned and operated Shenango Electric Company. He was a journeyman electrician and a member of IBEW #712, Beaver, Pennsylvania, where he started its first refrigeration union. Later in life, he became a licensed HVAC technician.

Robert was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was a 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Master Mason, Kedron Lodge #389, West Middlesex and also a member of the Italian Home Club, Farrell.

He had a work ethic that was difficult to match and some would even say he was a “workaholic.” When Robert wasn’t working, he escaped by taking a ride on his Harley, which he named “Old Thunder.” A phenomenal cook, he would cook using tools and could make an amazing meal out of the ingredients he had laying around. He also loved his dogs, hunting and helping others. Often times, Robert would take on someone down on their luck and teach them a trade.

He is survived by his three sons, Robert Palumbo, Jr. and his wife, Sherry Salem Palumbo, of Anaheim, California, Brian Palumbo and his wife, Carol Lee, of Burghill, Ohio and Kevin Palumbo and his wife, Heather J., of Rapid City, South Dakota; nine grandchildren, Drew, Matthew, Brittani, Dustin, Aubree, Blake, Hayley, Kendra and Justin; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Leo Palumbo of Hermitage and a nephew, whom he treated like a son, Jim Cannon.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by three sisters, infant Angela, Eleanor and Rozella.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangement handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.