SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Bortner, Sr., of Sharpsville passed away in his home Monday evening, June 5, 2023, following a brief illness.

Bob was born June 15, 1937, in Sharon, a son of the late Paul and Gertrude (Miller) Bortner. He would have been 86 this month.

A 1955 graduate of Sharpsville High School, he earned his Bachelor of Education at California State Teachers College.

Bob taught shop class at Hickory Junior High School for 13 years while driving tour buses part-time for his parent’s company, what was then known as Bortner Bus Company. Having a love for travel, Bob and his wife decided to jump into the travel business. Together they owned and operated Ambassador Travel Agency for many years, which enabled them to travel the world. Bob was never afraid to try something new on these adventures, i.e., parasailing, scuba diving, or kissing the Blarney Stone in Ireland… these are just a few. In his later years, he returned to the bus business, working at Bortner Bus and Tour Co., and then at Anderson Coach and Travel. After retirement, Bob worked part-time at the Hickory VFW Golf Course doing what he loved… mowing yards.

In his younger days, Bob loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at his hunting camp. More than anything, Bob enjoyed his family and looked forward to Sunday afternoons on his back porch where his family would gather for good conversation and a beverage or two. During his final days, his goal was to get out onto his back porch to ponder life, admire the view, and reminisce with family and friends who stopped to visit.

Bob is survived at home by his beloved wife of 68 years, the former Joyce McCracken. Also surviving are two daughters, Christine Golub, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and Kathryn Bortner and her spouse, Steve Cundari, Lakewood Ranch, Florida; three grandchildren, Richard “RJ” Golub, and his wife Lindsey, Robert E. Bortner and Nikaya Glatt; two great-grandchildren, Luca and Gia Golub; and two nieces, Susie Bortner-Wiley and Jennifer Bortner. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews on the McCracken side.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved son, Robert A. Bortner, Jr.; and his brother, Edwin Bortner.

The family would like to thank Dr. D’Auria and his staff for their great care along with family and friends who reached out and gave support. This was truly appreciated.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.