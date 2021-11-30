Robert A. Anderson, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Anderson, Sr., of Sharon, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Anderson was born December 19, 1931, in Sharon, a son of the late Henry and Aura (Hutton) Anderson and attended Sharon schools.

Bob proudly and honorably served his country in the US Army, stationed in Ft. Knox, Tennessee.

He was employed at the former National Castings Division of Midland Ross, Sharon. Upon its closing, he worked for the Herald Newspaper, Sharon, retiring with ten years experience.

Bob was a lifelong member of the Sharon First United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and communion steward.

He enjoyed the Christmas season and music. He also liked country music, western movies and watching classic TV series. Above all, he cherished being with his family and taking them camping and on vacations.

His wife, the former Carol Brown, whom he married December 29, 1959, passed away March 9, 2006. Prior to her passing he dedicated his time to taking care of her while she was ill.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra Reeher and her husband Dennis, Wheatland; a son, Robert Anderson, Jr., Sharon; his dog and companion, Rumple a granddaughter, Kimberly Sackett and her significant other, Stephen Gibson, Jr.; a two step-grandsons, Adam and Andrew Reeher; a great granddaughter, Aurielle Gibson; a step-great-grandson, Aa’Mari Martin and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Elva Duffee and two brothers, Ralph and Harold Anderson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 12 Noon until the time of the service Thursday, December 2, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.,1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.