Rita R. Winter, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rita R. Winter, 89, of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Winter was born, October 26, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John C. and Caroline (Schmader) Rogan.

A lifelong area resident, she attended both St. Joseph and St. Mary Parochial Grade Schools, later graduating from Union High School in 1948.

Rita worked as a secretary for McBride-Shannon Insurance and later in the same capacity at Universal Rundle, both in New Castle.

On February 12, 1955, she married her beloved husband, John S. “Jack” Winter and he preceded her in death, December 15, 2014.

For many years, Rita worked alongside her husband at his clothing store, The Winter Company, located in downtown New Castle and particularly enjoyed decorating the window displays of the store during the holidays.

Rita was a member of St. Camillus Church – Holy Spirit Parish.

She was also a longtime member of the New Castle Country Club, where she enjoyed playing tennis.

An avid reader, Rita was also an exceptional cook. She loved preparing large meals and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Winter of New Castle; two sons, Michael Winter of Rochester, New York and Jack Winter, Jr., of New Castle; three brothers, Edward (Peggy) Rogan of Virginia, Patrick (Betty) Rogan of Maryland and Paul Rogan of South Carolina; a former sister-in-law, Carol of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rita was preceded in death by an infant son, John Thomas Winter; a sister, Eleanor “Dolly” Rogan and two brothers, Francis Rogan and John Christopher Rogan, Jr.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Interment will take place at Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.