NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rita M. Denniston, 91, of New Castle passed away Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, in Avalon Place, following complications from the Covid-19 Virus.

Mrs. Denniston was born May 6, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Dr. James Lumen Popp and Viola (Chapman) Popp.

A 1948 graduate of New Castle High School, she also attended Marjorie Webster Junior College, Washington D.C., completing an associate’s degree in Secretarial Sciences.

Prior to raising her children, Rita worked as a bank teller for First Federal Bank of New Castle. Additionally, she worked as an Avon representative and later in life, worked for Greenwood Pharmacy, New Wilmington.

Rita was a member of First Alliance Church in Neshannock Township and was previously a longtime member of the former Second Presbyterian Church of New Castle, where she served as an elder and deacon.

An avid knitter and cross-stitcher, she was a charter member of The Embroiders Guild of America – Keystone Chapter in New Castle. Rita loved crafting and gifting her creations to family and friends.

Her husband, Leland E. Denniston, whom she married in October of 1966, preceded her in death in August of 1992.

She is survived by a daughter, Rita D. Zimmerman (Brian), Alexandria, Virginia and a son, L. John Denniston (Kate O’Brien), Odenton, Maryland; a sister, Anne Popp Bennett, Naples, Florida; three grandchildren, Ethan J. Zimmerman, Rylie W. Zimmerman and Evin Leigh Denniston and two nieces, Shelly Watson and Tricia Richards.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by a nephew, Robert Bennett.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter – Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E Carson St Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 Virus, all services will be held privately.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.