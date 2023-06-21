HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Klecic, 85, formerly a longtime resident of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday evening June 20, 2023, in Ashton Commons Assisted Living.

Mrs. Klecic was born May 12, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (Royak) Phillips.

A 1956 graduate of Farrell High School, she was the Homecoming Queen in the fall of 1955.

Primarily a homemaker, Rita also worked as a secretary for Golden Dawn Foods, and later in life, for St. Anthony Church, both in Sharon.

Rita is a member of St. Ferdinand Church in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and formerly a longtime member of St. Anthony Church in Sharon.

A renowned crafter, she loved making crafts, cooking for her family, and remaining active at her church.

Her husband of 65 years, Frank J. Klecic, whom she married June 6, 1958, survives at their home in Wexford.

Rita is also survived by two daughters, Christine A. Klecic (Robert Pillote, Jr.), Bethesda, Maryland, and Elizabeth A. Luteran (Steve), Fairfax, Virginia; a brother, Thomas D. Phillips, West Middlesex; five grandchildren, Shannon and Nicole Isenberg, and Stephen (Carolyn Maldonado), Maria and Rachel Luteran; a great-granddaughter, Kyla Luteran; and three nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. Anthony Church, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Internment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.