SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky P. “Rick” Carlo, 70, of Sharpsville, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Carlo was born on February 9, 1953, in Sharon, a son of the late Marcus and Elizabeth (Wheaton) Carlo.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Rick enjoyed fishing and loved playing Slotomania on his phone.

He is survived by a sister, Cynthia Kahl (Bob), Sharpsville; a brother, Frank Carlo (Cathy), Campbell, Ohio; a niece, Staci Mansfield ( Seth), Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and two nephews, Shaun Kahl, Sharpsville; and Eddie Kahl, Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Carlo; a niece, Kim Kahl; and a nephew, Tom Linamen.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.