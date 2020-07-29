Richard W. Wasilewski, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Wasilewski, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Grove at New Wilmington.

Richard was born January 9, 1952, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Stephen and Tressa (Gustas) Wasilewski.

He was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High School, where he excelled in sports.

Richard was employed as a brakeman for Conrail Railroad and later worked and managed the former Arcade Grille in downtown Sharon for nearly 30 years. Prior to retirement, he was employed for ten years at General Motors, former Lordstown plant.

A music enthusiast, Richard enjoyed playing guitar and was a fan of Elvis Presley.

In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and cruising in his 1966 corvette. Richard also liked to cheer on his beloved New England Patriots, and was often seen working on a crossword puzzle.

He leaves behind two brothers, Stephen Wasilewski, of Hubbard, Ohio and Thomas Wasilewski and his wife Jill, of Hermitage; nieces and nephews, Kevin Wasilewski, of Virginia, Thomas Wasilewski and his wife Suzi, of Hermitage, Pam O’Brien and her husband Joe, of North Carolina and Elizabeth Wasilewski and her fiancé Chris, of Hermitage and three great nephews, Ashton, Liam and Owen.

There was a rejoicing in heaven as he was reunited with his loving parents who preceded him in death.

Calling hour will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, July 31, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuenralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor of Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

