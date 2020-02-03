Richard Thomas Sed, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Richard Thomas Sed of Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, after a brief illness, in Pittsburgh. He was 83.

Mr. Sed was born March 11, 1936, in Farrell, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Magayer) Sed.

He retired in 1995 as branch manager of Westinghouse Supply Company and later worked as a consultant for Diversified Air Systems and Anderson-Bolds Systems.

Richard was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE), Lodge # 103, Sharon.

He enjoyed golfing and was in several golf leagues, including the Electric Golf League of Eastern Ohio, which he was a former vice chairman. He also loved attending his children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s school and sports activities as well as planning family gatherings. He will be greatly missed.

Richard is survived by a son, James Sed and his fiance, Joyce, of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Mary Kay Petrini and her husband, Bob, also of Pittsburgh and Beth Kelly and her husband, Don, of Conneaut Lake; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, John Wangler, of Michigan.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom Sed, John Sed and Sadek Sed; six sisters, Mildred Sed, Nellie Sed, Elizabeth Sed, Sarah Yelius, Della Bugher and Theresa Wangler.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Richard’s favorite charitable organization, Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/)

In keeping with Richards wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A private celebration of Richard’s life will be held by the family.

Entombment: Saint Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.