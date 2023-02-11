HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard T. “Dick” Mamajek, 90, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday evening, February 9, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Mamajek was born on November 22, 1932, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John V. and Rosella (Meczynski) Mamajek.

He was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Pittsburgh and received his Bbachelor of Science degree from Thiel College, Greenville, Pennsylvania. At college, he was a standout football player and was inducted into the Thiel Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.

In 2009, Dick was inducted into the Minor Pro Football Hall of Fame at Heinz History Center.

Additionally, he honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956.

He retired in 1999, as district sales manager for Midwesco Filter Media Resources, Winchester, Virginia.

Dick was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

His love of football carried on throughout his life. His passion led him to coach at the former St. Thomas the Aquinas High School, Columbus, Ohio and was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Central Catholic High School. He also enjoyed photography.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary B. Fordyce, whom he married on August 6, 1960; two sons, Rich Mamajek, Jr. and his wife, Toni, Charlotte, North Carolina, Matt Mamajek and his wife, Kim, Falls Church, Virginia and four grandchildren, Richie, Elizabeth, Madison and Reese.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by two brothers, John and James Mamajek.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Febraury 18, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Holy Savior Cemetery, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.