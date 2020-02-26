Richard S. Powell, Sr., Wheatland, Pennsylvania

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Powell, Sr., 85, of Wheatland passed away Saturday morning, February 22, 2020, in his residence.

Mr. Powell was born January 26, 1935, in Bethel, Pennsylvania (Mercer Co.), a son of the late William S. and Marcella (Morgan) Powell.

He attended Farrell High School and at the age of 17, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

A proud veteran, Rich honorably served in the USAF during the Korean War and also served two tours of duty in Vietnam. In 1974, he retired as a Tech Sgt., following 22 years of service to our country.

Following his military service, Rich worked for the Mercer Co. Automotive Warehouse in Hermitage.

Rich was of the Protestant Faith.

He was a member of the Sharon and Farrell VFW, as well as the Wheatland American Legion.

An outdoorsman, Rich loved hunting and fishing and was a proud supporter of the 2nd Amendment.

He married the former Hiroko Shimodaira, on May 17, 1957, after meeting her while stationed at Chitose Air Force Base in Hokkaido, Northern Japan. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2014.

Surviving are two daughters, Candice J. Powell, Farrell and Darla (Fiance, Joseph Huffman) Hosack, Chincoteague, Virginia; two sons, Wesley (Daphne) Powell, San Marcos, California and Gene Powell, Essex, MD; a sister, Mary Ann Watson, Moore, OK; three brothers, Frank (Judy) Powell, West Middlesex; Raymond Baker, Hermitage and Kenneth Baker, Sharon; 11 grandchildren, Rodney, John, Dana, Amanda, Richard, Thomas, Danielle, Johannes, Julia, Christina and Marissa and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Rich was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas W. Powell and Richard S. Powell, Jr.

Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, February 29, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home.

Interment: Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.