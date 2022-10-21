YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. McCarthy, 97, of Youngstown, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way, Poland, Ohio.



Dick was born November 5, 1924, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John J. and Lou A. (Peterson) McCarthy.



He was a 1942 graduate of New Castle High School.

One of the last of the “Greatest Generation,” Dick was a proud Navy veteran having served on the USS Blackfish submarine during WWII.



On December 20, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Marguerite E. (Ward). Together they had four children, Katherine McCarthy, Dorothy Kala, Richard W.(Lauren) McCarthy and Daniel (Sheila) McCarthy.



Mr. McCarthy was a founder and former owner of Youngstown Hard Chrome Plating and Grinding in Youngstown, Ohio.



He enjoyed hunting and trout fishing, was an avid runner and worked out at the gym until his early 90s.



He was a long-time member of St. Christine Parish in Youngstown.



He is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one brother, Charles.



In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers, two sisters, as well as his son-in-law and one grandson.



A Mass of Christian Burial and full military rites performed by the New Castle Area Color Guard have already taken place. Pallbearers were, Richard W., Richard L., Steven and Patrick McCarthy, Harold Ritter and Jeffrey Vrabel.



Donations in Mr. McCarthy’s name can be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, 1020 State Street, Baden, PA 15005; Sons of the American Legion, 44 Centennial Drive, Poland, OH 44514 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.