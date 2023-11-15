HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Keryan, 87, of Hermitage passed away Monday morning, November 13, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mr. Keryan was born September 17, 1936, in Sharon, a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Biro) Keryan, and graduated from Hickory High School, Hermitage.

For much of his working life, Richard was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. and also worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant. He retired from Imperial Dry Cleaners in Sharon.

Richard was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he also enjoyed playing golf and watching horse racing. Richard loved listening to music and spending time at the Shenango Dam, especially while water skiing.

Above all, Richard was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and loving grandfather.

His wife of 60 years, Marcia A. (Wayne) Keryan, whom he married September 7, 1963, survives in Hermitage.

Richard is also survived by a daughter, Amy Daigle (Peter), Punta Gorda, Florida; a brother, Jerry Keryan, Sharon; and two grandchildren, Mary-Margaret “Maggie” and Matthew Daigle.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn Keryan; and two sisters, Nancy Keryan and Arleen Bianco.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at:https://www.stjude.org/donate/.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 18 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. James Power, as celebrant.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.