Richard Rocco, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Rocco, 78, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with his wife, children and brother by his side Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Rocco was born November 21, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late James L. and Flora L. (Colangelo) Rocco.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1960, and later earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Youngstown State University in 1971.

Additionally, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves, Farrell, from 1964 to 1970.

For 40 years, Richard worked as an industrial engineer in the drafting department of Saw Hill Tubular, Sharon, ultimately retiring from what is now Wheatland Tube.

Richard was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He had a wonderful sense of humor and cherished the simple pleasures of life, especially being with his family and spending time outdoors appreciating nature.

His beloved wife of 53 years, Judith “Judy” (Schnur) Rocco, whom he married May 27, 1967, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Christina (Dominic) Commisso, S. Pymatuning Twp.; a son, Chris Rocco, Brookfield; a sister, Sylvia Beveridge; a brother, Jim Rocco and three grandchildren, Flora, Geno and Giulia Commisso.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sandra Rocco and a brother-in-law, Lee Beveridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org; or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, all funeral services will be held privately.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery Columbarium, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



