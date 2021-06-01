Richard R. Syrjanen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Syrjanen, 74, of Sharon, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.



Richard “Dickie” Syrjanen was born March 9, 1947, in New Castle, a son of the late Veikko and Pearl (Wood) Syrjanen.

In his youth, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout which is the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA program.

He was a 1965 graduate of New Castle High School.





He began his career as a sales manager for the former Chuck Murdoch Ford, Sharon, where he worked for 15 years. Later on, Richard became involved in the insurance industry for another 15 years. In 2004, he began employment at the Hermitage State Liquor Store, where he has since retired.



Richard honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War. He was a member and past Post Commander of the American Legion #299, Sharon.

He enjoyed boating, fishing and golfing with his wife, Dorothy “Dot”, along with spending time with friends and family.



His wife, the former Dorothy Ball, whom he married January 31, 1981, passed away May 3, 2010.



He is survived by a daughter, Terri Lynn Syrjanen of Sharon; a stepdaughter, Laurie Loreno of Hermitage; two brothers, Willian Scott Syrjanen of Boardman and John Lee Syrjanen of New Castle and one stepgranddaughter, Kayla Amico.



At his request there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.