NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Rick” Kale, 68, of South New Castle Borough passed away peacefully with his family at his side late Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Kale was born November 1, 1954, in New Castle, a son of the late John and Lois (White) Kale. A lifelong area resident, he attended Shenango High School.

A steel worker, Rick was employed by PennTex, Inc. in New Castle. After the mill closed, he worked alongside his son, Rick, helping him to run his bar/restaurant and construction business.

Rick was of the Christian faith and a member of the Hoover Heights Christian Missionary Alliance.

He was a member of the Slovak Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 455, both of New Castle.

Rick enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing. Above all else, he was dedicated to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife of 49 years, Cheryl (Strawniak) Kale, whom he married September 8, 1973, survives at home.

Also surviving is his son, Rick J. Kale (Jamie) and a daughter, Vickie L. Quear (Shawn), all of New Castle; six grandchildren, Brooke, Rileigh, Lacey, Cassidy, Christopher and Kelsey Kale; four brothers, John Kale (Karen), of Alabama, Terry Kale, James “Duke” Kale (Debbie) and Randy Kale (Pam), all of New Castle; two sisters, Cheryl Fuze (George) of Wampum and Donna Buck (Tim) of New Castle and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 21 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. John Fraser, officiating.

Interment will be in Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.