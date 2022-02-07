NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard N. Beaman, 62, of New Castle passed away Saturday evening, February 5, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Beaman was born December 15, 1959, in New Castle, a son of the late Drexel B. and Jane E. (Hamberger) Beaman.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1978 graduate of New Castle High School and a 1983 graduate of Slippery Rock University, where he completed a B.S. in Business Administration.

For the last 25 years, Richard has worked as a customer service representative at the Nelson Co. in New Castle, where he took much pride in being a hardworking and loyal employee.

With a quiet faith marked by prayer, Richard was a member of Faith Country Chapel, New Castle.

He was also a member of the New Castle Pistol Club, Iron Butt Association, AMA (American Motorcycle Association) and the One Thousand in One Shriner Motor Club – Lake Erie Loop.

In addition to his lifelong passion for motorcycles and riding, Richard was also an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed building models. He also loved spending time outdoors fishing on his pontoon boat and camping, especially at VacationLand Campground in Sandy Lake, PA.

His beloved wife of 38 years, Deborah “Debby” E. (Morgan) Beaman, survives at home in New Castle.

Also surviving are a daughter, Ashley E Beaman, of Sevierville, Tennessee; a son, Christopher-James “C.J.” D. Beaman, of New Castle; a sister, Sally M. Metz, of Bryan, Ohio and a brother, Robert L. Beaman, of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers, William E. and Tom R. Beaman; and a sister, Peggy Edwards Florence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Country Chapel, 3818 Old Butler Rd, New Castle, PA 16101; or Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Pl, Sevierville, TN 37862.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 10 in the funeral home, with Pastor Russ Van Nest and Pastor Jason Doolittle, co-officiating. Service will also be available via livestream on the McGonigle Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment: Mt. Hermon Cemetery, New Castle.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com