NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Michael Klein, 59, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 17, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mr. Klein was born April 16, 1963, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late, Richard and Sharon (Leichtenberger) Klein.

He attended New Castle High School.

Richard was a long-distance truck driver for J.B. Hunt and received his million miles award.

He had a lifelong love for dogs, especially his dogs, Finch and St. Claire.

He is survived by a daughter, Diana Marie Klein; a son, David Brandon Klein (Allison) and their mother, Anna (Mercer) Pessamato, all of Blairsville, Pennsylvania; his best friend of 19 years, Michele (Loveland) Klein, Negley, Ohio; three grandchildren, Tristan and Owen Stridinger and Connor Nicholas Klein; three brothers, Michael Klein (Kelly), William Klein and Lawrence Klein, all of New Castle and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Reed.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Project Ed Bear, online at www.projectedbear.org.

Calling hour will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25,2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.