NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, 87, of New Castle passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Borrelli was born January 19, 1935, in New Castle, a son of the late Francisco and Jenny (Panella) Borrelli.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1954.

In 2006, Doc retired from the State of Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office where he had worked as an auditor for 25 years.

His wife of 59 years, the former JoAnne (Spears) Borrelli, whom he married October 31, 1959, preceded him in death on February 10, 2018.

Active in the community, Doc served as the commissioner of New Castle’s North Hill Little League, as well as the Treasurer of the Lawrence Co. Democratic Party, serving in both capacities for many years.

A family man, his greatest joy in life was supporting his grandchildren in their many endeavors and accomplishments. An avid Steelers fan, Doc also had a love for all animals, especially dogs, and brought home countless strays throughout his life.

Doc is survived by a daughter, Mindy Borrelli, of Neshannock Township; two sons, Mark Borrelli (Amy), of Valencia, Pennsylvania, and Craig Borrelli (Diana), of Neshannock Township; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Borrelli, four grandchildren, Leah Snider (Aaron), Tony Borrelli (Maggie), Joey Borrelli (fiancé, Lauren), Linda Borrelli (fiancé, Paul); three great-grandchildren, Sienna, Camilla and Santino; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved rottweiler, Remi.

In addition to his wife and parents, Doc was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Francis “Vaughn” and Jack Borrelli.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Lawrence Co. Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Abel Robles.