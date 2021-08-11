Richard Loutzenhiser, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Loutzenhiser, 72, of Greenville, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, in Oil City (Pennsylvania) Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Loutzenhiser was born April 10, 1949, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a son of the late Lawrence R. and Marion (Cook) Loutzenhiser, Sr.

He was a 1967 graduate of Reynolds High School, where he served as the Future Farmers of America (FFA) president and earned the Keystone and Dekalb accomplishment. He also graduated from the former ATES Technical Institute.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in the 5th infantry division, nicknamed the “Red Diamond,” during which he earned a purple heart.

Following his service in the U.S. Army, he was employed at many manufacturers in the area and owned and operated the former Ken’s Car Wash, Sharpsville.

An avid dancer, Richard was a member of many square and round dancing clubs in the area and served as the president of the Shenango Valley Sashayers. He was also a cub scout leader and webelos den leader of pack 99.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia A. Hughes, whom he married July 30, 1977; three sons, Lance D. Loutzenhiser of Greenville, Kent P. Loutzenhiser of Grove City and Drew W. Loutzenhiser of Lisle, Illinois; a granddaughter, Lorelei Sacony of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Charles Loutzenhiser of Greenville; two sisters, Barbara Nagel and her husband, Gail, of Fredonia and Donna Bonager of Greenville and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by an infant sister, Bonnie Loutzenhiser and three brothers, Lawrence, James and Dennis Loutzenhiser.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the Disabled American Veterans, at www.DAV.org; the Purple Heart Foundation, at www.PurpleHeartFoundation.org; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be Noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 12, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.,1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.