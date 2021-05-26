Richard Lee Heckathorn, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Heckathorn, 73, of Hermitage passed away Monday afternoon, May 24, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Heckathorn was born April 20, 1948, in New Castle, a son of the late Harold W. Heckathorn, Sr. and Hilda G. (Burdette) Heckathorn.

He was a 1966 graduate of West Middlesex High School, and proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Army for four years.

Following his honorable discharge, Rich completed his police officer training and certification in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A kind and fair police officer, Rich retired from Farrell Police Dept. following 27 years of service. He then worked as a county detective for Domestic Relations, Mercer, Pennsylvania, retiring after 15 years of service. For the following two years, Rich worked at the Mercer County Courthouse as a Court Crier for the Honorable Judge Thomas R. Dobson.

Rich was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville and a former longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

His wife of 39 years, the former Jean Golonko, whom he married December 31, 1981, survives at home.

Rich is also survived by his son, Tyler Heckathorn, Hermitage and two sisters.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

