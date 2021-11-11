Richard Lee Crowe, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Crowe, 89, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 9, 2021.

Mr. Crowe was born February 24, 1932, a son of the late George Harley and Mildred (Arrow) Crowe. Raised in Croton, he attended New Castle High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era.

Richard served as a city Fireman with the N.C.F.D. for more than 30 years, where he had achieved the rank of Lieutenant. In addition to working at the department, he also worked in the shipping department at Sears Roebuck, New Castle. Previously, he worked as an electrician at Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio.

Richard was a member of the Croton United Methodist Church, now Grace United Methodist Church, New Castle.

He was also a member of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 160 and Lodge of the Craft Westminster, Number 433, both of New Castle.

An avid fisherman, Richard was also a talented clock repairman. He enjoyed traveling, reading and photography. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family.

The absolute love of his life and wife of nearly 51 years, Phyllis (Burns) Crowe, whom he married August 21, 1954, preceded him in death May 8, 2005.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Mary Schmidt (Eric), Bridgeport, WV, and Kathleen Gerstnecker (Hubert), New Castle; a son, David Crowe (Karen), Wilmington, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Ryan and Danielle Crowe, Hubert and Rachael Gerstnecker and Eric and Toby Schmidt and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Emerick and a brother, William Crowe.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the New Castle City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Ave, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Darryl Loetke, officiating.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com