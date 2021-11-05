Richard L. Klingensmith, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Klingensmith, 89, of Sharon, passed away Thursday morning, November 4, 2021, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Mr. Klingensmith was born August 22, 1932, in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Walter E. and Ruth (Hart) Klingensmith.

He was a graduate of Greenville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, Greenville.

Prior to becoming a coilwinder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., he worked as a substitute teacher. Following his retirement, he again worked as a substitute for Farrell, Grove City and George Junior schools.

Richard enjoyed gardening and was a talented painter. He previously served on the Sharon City Council. He loved spending time and the comradery shared at the Shenango Valley Senior Community Center.

His wife, the former Barbara Jo Malone, whom he married August 16, 1958, passed away in January of 1986.

He is survived by four daughters, Carol Hoffman (Thomas), Hermitage, Nancy Osborne, Sharon, Pam McCann-Hibbs (Ray Hibbs), Copperas Cove, Texas and Mary Klingensmith, Farrell; a son Richard L. Klingensmith, Sharon; five grandchildren, Amanda Devereux, Nicole Davis, Jeffery Osborne, Matthew Hoffman and Nathan McCann; one great-grandson, Maverick Osborne; and a brother, Beecher Klingensmith, Dubois, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Rose Fiegert (2012); three sisters, Betty Wallace, Helen K. Thomas and an infant Gertrude; two brothers, Walter and Robert Klingensmith and a granddaughter, Chelsea Hoffman.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, 220 Buhl Farm Dr., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, November 8, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 12 Noon, Monday, in the funeral home.

Interment: Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.